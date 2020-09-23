The Hockey News Now: The Keys to Taking the Series Lead
The Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning are tied at one game apiece heading into Game 3. What do the respective teams need to do to take the lead? Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy take a look.
The Quebec League is looking for $20 million from the provincial government to cover the cost of playing in empty arenas, but that money would come with a very significant caveat.
With just two goals and a 3.4 percent shooting percentage in the playoffs, the Stars' highest-paid player and top scorer has been a victim of bad luck, but he's running out of time for his fortunes to change.
How Bill Armstrong got the GM job in Arizona - and why you shouldn't bet against the veteran hockey mind having success in the desert.