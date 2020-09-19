Rick Bowness Has Taken the Scenic Route to the Stanley Cup Final
From the expansion Ottawa Senators to the juggernaut Tampa Bay Lightning, the Dallas Stars coach has seen it all. Now he's hoping to win the Stanley Cup as a senior citizen.
Who has the edge in the final battle for the holy grail? We break down Tampa and Dallas in six categories to preview the series.
With Steven Stamkos out and Brayden Point clearly playing through an injury, the Lightning's depth is certainly being tested. And so far, Tampa has passed every test. Now comes the final exam.