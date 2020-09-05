Vegas Coach DeBoer Justified in Choosing Lehner Over Fleury
With a spectacular save in the second period of Game 7, Robin Lehner saved the Vegas Golden Knights' season. And together, he and coach Peter DeBoer silenced their critics.
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
With a spectacular save in the second period of Game 7, Robin Lehner saved the Vegas Golden Knights' season. And together, he and coach Peter DeBoer silenced their critics.
Any team in the NHL could have picked Joel Kiviranta in the past six drafts, but almost 1,300 players have been picked, including 98 Finns, since 2014 and Kiviranta wasn't one of them. Well, now he's a hero in Dallas.
The Winnipeg Jets' star right winger has popped up in trade talk this week, and plenty of teams would love to have him if he's available. Which teams make the most sense as partners for a swap?