October 8, 2021
The Most Notable Storylines from the NHL Pre-Season

The pre-season doesn't mean a ton in the grand scheme of things, but a couple standout storylines have kept things interesting with just a few days to go before the 2021-22 NHL regular season.
The pre-season doesn't mean a ton in the grand scheme of things, but a couple standout storylines have kept things interesting with just a few days to go before the 2021-22 NHL regular season.

