The Top Early Season Surprises in the NHL
What is the biggest on-ice surprise after one month of the NHL season? Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin take a look at the top picks so far.
What is the biggest on-ice surprise after one month of the NHL season? Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin take a look at the top picks so far.
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
Bob Murray has resigned from his position as GM and executive vice president of the Anaheim Ducks effective immediately, the team announced on Wednesday night.
It’s a bit late to the party, but the NHL is going all-in on betting. With Canada finally laxing its gaming laws, fans will be able to wager on just about anything, from standard single-game plays to obscure prop bets. Just don’t expect regular injury reports.
Many reports have suggested that Travis Dermott and Justin Holl could be had for the right price. The question is whether they can find an interested party willing to acquire either one.