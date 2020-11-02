SI.com
Top 100 Defensemen of All-Time: Building the Top Five

Bobby Orr is the clear No. 1, but who deserves to slot in behind him?
Bobby Orr is often considered the best defenseman of all time, but the conversation after him is still wide open. Steven Ellis and Matt Larkin look at what helped build The Hockey News' top five.

In our 2020 Collector's Edition, The Hockey News counts down the Top 100 Defensemen of All-Time and tells the tale of each legendary player on the list.

Get your copy in our online store via the link below or on newsstands, or buy it digitally on our Apple or Android apps, or at Zinio here.

