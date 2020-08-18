SI.com
What happened to the Carolina Hurricanes?

The Carolina Hurricanes looked in good shape on Monday. And then, the third period happened. Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy take a look at what went wrong for the Hurricanes.
Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins

