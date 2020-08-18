What happened to the Carolina Hurricanes?
The Carolina Hurricanes looked in good shape on Monday. And then, the third period happened. Steven Ellis and Ryan Kennedy take a look at what went wrong for the Hurricanes.
The Hall of Famer, who died at the age of 57 on Tuesday, is remembered fondly for his immense talent and even larger sense of humility.
Right winger Vladimir Tarasenko left the NHL bubble to have his surgically repaired left shoulder checked. Given how much time he had for it to heal, this looks like a chronic problem.
The regular-season stats made him look like a run-of-the-mill NHL stopper this year. But the eye test, the swagger in the blue paint and the cool confidence make Price the most imposing goalie in the game today. It's showing in his playoff performance.