What's the Deal With the NCAA's Transfer Carousel?

We're dealing with an unprecedented season of hockey around the world, and that doesn't exclude the NCAA.
Author:
Publish date:

We're dealing with an unprecedented season of hockey around the world, and that doesn't exclude the NCAA. There have been many transactions through the league, and Ryan Kennedy breaks it all down.

