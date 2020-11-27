What's the Deal With the NCAA's Transfer Carousel?
We're dealing with an unprecedented season of hockey around the world, and that doesn't exclude the NCAA. There have been many transactions through the league, and Ryan Kennedy breaks it all down.
We're dealing with an unprecedented season of hockey around the world, and that doesn't exclude the NCAA. There have been many transactions through the league, and Ryan Kennedy breaks it all down.
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
Two teams have had outbreaks of COVID-19, leagues have shut down and Canada's World Junior camp has paused, but that doesn't mean the NHL is doomed to fail when it returns.
The teens will have 14 long days ahead of them, but Hockey Canada staffers are hoping they can make the best of a bad situation.
NHL scouts need to see the World Junior Championship games far more than reporters do. But they won't be allowed into Rogers Place when the puck drops Dec. 26.