August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

Where Does Hilary Knight Rank Among All-Time Best?

Hilary Knight set the all-time goals record at the World Championship earlier this week. Where does she rank among the greatest women's hockey players ever?
Author:
and
Publish date:

Hilary Knight set the all-time goals record at the World Championship earlier this week. Where does she rank among the greatest women's hockey players ever?

TOP HEADLINES

USATSI_15688083
Play
News

Eichel Switching Agents Amid Dispute with Sabres

With his future in Buffalo uncertain, Sabres captain Jack Eichel is changing agents while in the midst of a long-standing dispute with the team over how to treat a neck injury.

2596268
Play
News

Top 10 International Hockey Defensemen

From the 1960s-80s, there were many world-class blueliners who played outside the NHL. They deserve recognition.

20210821_204702
Play
News

Growing Hockey Globally - With the Help of a Storied Rivalry

Building an international hockey event in the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge, but the 2021 Ice Hockey Classic between Canada and USA still managed to be a success despite it.