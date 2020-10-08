Which NHL RFAs Could Receive Offer Sheets? - The Hockey News on Sports Illustrated
Which NHL RFAs Could Receive Offer Sheets?

Matt Larkin breaks down five offer sheet candidates heading into the NHL off-season.
Offer sheets are rare in the NHL these days, but with some teams in tight due to the flattened salary cap, could we see some this off-season? 

