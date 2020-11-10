Which NHL Stars Could Make Their Way to Seattle?
A fan of The Hockey News Podcast asked the panel to give their wildest picks to get selected by Seattle at the expansion draft. Could any of these become reality?
A fan of The Hockey News Podcast asked the panel to give their wildest picks to get selected by Seattle at the expansion draft. Could any of these become reality?
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
The host of North America's most popular game show was a tuft of facial hair away from becoming the host of Canada's most popular (hockey) game show.
And the QMJHL may not be the only major junior league that ends up using one this season.
The former player and broadcaster, who died Sunday at the age of 97, was so much more than an on air-quipster. He taught generations of Canadians more about the game they love. And sometimes of those lessons were blunt and unforgiving.