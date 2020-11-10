SI.com
Which NHL Stars Could Make Their Way to Seattle?

Could P.K. Subban play the final year of his contract in Seattle?
A fan of The Hockey News Podcast asked the panel to give their wildest picks to get selected by Seattle at the expansion draft. Could any of these become reality?

How Alex Trebek Almost Became Host of Hockey Night in Canada

The host of North America's most popular game show was a tuft of facial hair away from becoming the host of Canada's most popular (hockey) game show.

Quebec Is Getting a Bubble

And the QMJHL may not be the only major junior league that ends up using one this season.

Howie Meeker was Hockey's Renaissance Man

The former player and broadcaster, who died Sunday at the age of 97, was so much more than an on air-quipster. He taught generations of Canadians more about the game they love. And sometimes of those lessons were blunt and unforgiving.