SI.com
NEWS
STORE
LOGIN
Search

Will Maple Leafs' Veteran Depth Additions Pay Off?

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Joe Thornton and Wayne Simmonds, while keeping Jason Spezza around for another season.
Author:
Publish date:

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Joe Thornton and Wayne Simmonds, while keeping Jason Spezza around for another season.

TOP HEADLINES

Dudas_TW_CHL_2083
Play
News

No Bodychecking in the OHL This Year?

That's what the government of Ontario is proposing, but would it really protect players from Covid-19, or just drastically alter the game?

1
Play
News

Led by Coyotes, UND and USA Hockey, the hockey world failed Mitch Miller

They all knew, or should have known, that Mitch Miller had a past that included bullying and assault. Yet they welcomed him to their teams, until his transgressions were made public.

USATSI_12427931
Play
News

The best remaining destinations for free agent Mike Hoffman

Teams are running out of cap space while the second-best forward of the 2020 UFA class remains on the market, patiently awaiting the right deal. Which teams are best positioned to pursue him?