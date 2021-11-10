Will Ovechkin Catch Gretzky for Most Goals Ever?
Alex Ovechkin recently caught Brett Hull for fourth all-time in goals. Will Ovechkin catch Wayne Gretzky for No. 1?
Alex Ovechkin recently caught Brett Hull for fourth all-time in goals. Will Ovechkin catch Wayne Gretzky for No. 1?
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
Sometimes, the joy of hockey is overshadowed by the anguish that takes place in the real world. Sometimes, the competitive bubble of sport is blown apart by the unpredictable. That's what the Bratislava Capitals are faced with now after a double tragedy.
The Anaheim Ducks have announced that GM Bob Murray has been placed on administrative leave amidst "accusations of improper professional conduct.
The Buffalo Sabres prospect and No. 1 draft pick is putting up big points for the Wolverines and rounding out his game.