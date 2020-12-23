World Junior Championship Preview: Don't Ignore the Czech Republic
The Czech Republic have a tendency to make the quarter-final and just fall flat. Will that change in Edmonton this year?
The World Junior Championship starts this week, with the best teens on the planet competing for gold.
