World Junior Championship Preview: Russia a Top Contender Once Again
Russia has one of the deepest lineups with a star prospect at every year. Will the likes of Yaroslav Askarov and Vasili Podkolzin be enough to beat the other top dogs?
Russia has one of the deepest lineups with a star prospect at every year. Will the likes of Yaroslav Askarov and Vasili Podkolzin be enough to beat the other top dogs?
Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
Sid & Ovi: they’re once-in-a-lifetime superstars who arrived in the NHL in the same season and have duelled ever since. Both are all-time greats, but who’s greater?
Losing the captain and future NHL star was a tough loss for Team Canada, but the deep lineup will find ways to make up for it.
Our prospect expert went through the exercise to see what would happen if scouts were only allowed to pick players from a local radius.