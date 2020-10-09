Women's Hockey Life Podcast: Episode 2 – Brianna Decker

Brianna Decker joins the Women's Hockey Life Podcast to chat about training during COVID-19, recovering through injuries and more.

In the second episode, host Jaclyn Hawkins chats with Brianna Decker, two-time Olympian, PWHPA member and member of the U.S. National Women's ice hockey team. Throughout the episode, Jaclyn touches on Brianna's training during the COVID-19 pandemic, recovering through injuries and improving her mindset to motivate her on and off the ice.

The fun doesn't stop there. Brianna also talks about her time as an assistant coach for the U-18 national women's hockey team and how coaching has broadened her perspective for the game.

