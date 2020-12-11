Former collegiate hockey player Janine Charron joins Jaclyn Hawkins to chat about the impact of sports on one's life, how it can set someone up to face real-world issues and more.

What would you do if you were diagnosed with breast cancer? If you had to go through a divorce, bankruptcy, all while raising young kids?

Most would wave the white flag, surrender, and give up. Any one of these life challenges is crippling in and of itself, but for Janine Charron, she looked these challenges in the face and tackled them – head on.

She is one of the most resilient women I have ever had the privilege of knowing and speaking with. She made a choice, in the face of adversity, to see the glass half full. To view her circumstances as a “season”, as temporary, and not as a death sentence, despite enduring a double mastectomy and battling cancer.

She credits her parents and career as a hockey player in developing her mindset and positivity.

She grew up playing ringette until the age of 14 when she traded in her ringette stick for a hockey stick. Despite the late start in hockey, and against all odds, she earned a full athletic scholarship to the University of New Hampshire where she had a successful playing career and earned a degree.

The game of hockey taught her how to see obstacles as opportunities to grow, develop and become a better person.

She’s inspiring, motivating, and someone we could all look up to in our own moments of despair to know that if we CHOOSE to, we can overcome anything and everything that life throws at us.

Learn more about Janine in this week’s podcast!

