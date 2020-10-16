Women's Hockey Life Podcast: Episode 3 – Barb Egan

Women's Hockey Life Podcast host Jaclyn Hawkins is joined by Alive Counseling owner Barb Egan to chat about her time as a D1 ice hockey coach and offers mental health advice listeners can take and utilize on and off the ice,

This week on the Women's Hockey Life Podcast Jaclyn Hawkins talks with the owner of Alive Counseling, certified sports counsellor, and WHL Academy mindset coach, Barb Egan.

Throughout the episode, listeners get to know more about Barb's journey to becoming a mindset coach and sports counsellor, her D1 athletic career and her time as a D1 ice hockey coach.

Barb sauces up some excellent mental health advice listeners can take and utilize on and off the ice, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.+

