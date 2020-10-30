SI.com
Women's Hockey Life Podcast: Episode 5 – Karell Emard

This week on the show, CWHL champion and PWHPA forward Karell Emard joins host Jaclyn Hawkins to chat about her professional hockey career, life off the ice and more.
In episode 5 of the Women’s Hockey Life Podcast, Jaclyn Hawkins chats with Karell Emard.

Karell is a highly skilled player, currently a member of the PWHPA, a former student-athlete at St. Lawrence University. She was a member of Canada’s U-22 development team, and winner of the Clarkson Cup in 2017. She coached at Colgate University at the NCAA Division 1 level as well as with Concordia University in Montreal, and has become a celebrated ambassador and voice for the game.

Walking down memory lane, Karell explains her early drive to attend St. Lawrence University and her transition from playing NCAA D1 ice hockey to coaching for Colgate University.

Throughout the conversation, Karell reveals her path from player to coach and back to player and how her experiences have pushed her to not only keep playing, but also to keep moving forward and support the PWHPA’s goal of a professional women’s hockey league.

