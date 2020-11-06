Women's Hockey Life Podcast: Episode 6 – Pearle Nerenberg

This week on the Women's Hockey Life Podcast, Jaclyn Hawkins speaks with Pearle Nerenberg, owner of Eat This For Performance and former women's ice hockey player for Cornell University. Pearle discusses her path to Cornell University and how hockey led her to work in nutrition. Her dedication and drive to help her teammates and family members were the beginning of her journey to working with athletes to improve their nutritional health.



She details the lack of information on nutrition she received as a student-athlete and that often the information that was supplied was confusing and hard to follow. She admits that she knew there had to be a better way to break down useful tips for eating for performance. From that point on, her hard work ethic and determination led her to launch her own business, Eat This For Performance, which allows hers to assist athletes become the best version of themselves through proper nutrition.