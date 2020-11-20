Women's Hockey Life Podcast: Episode 8 –Gordon MacFarlane

Jaclyn Hawkins sits with Performance Mindset Coach owner Gordon MacFarlane to discuss the importance of coaches getting to know their athlete's personality from a mindset approach

In this week's episode of the Women's Hockey Life podcast, Jaclyn Hawkins sits with master trainer, certified human behavior specialist and owner of Performance Mindset Coach, Gordon MacFarlane. Gordon breaks down the importance of coaches getting to know their athlete's personality from a mindset approach. Through this approach, Gordon discusses personality traits and how knowing an athlete's personality type can allow the coach to help the athlete perform at an even higher level.

With his unique training models and his level of knowledge of human behavior is unmatched and this lively conversation will give listeners a glimpse of the powerful impact mindset training can have for both coaches and athletes.