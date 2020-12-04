SI.com
Women's Hockey Life Podcast: Episode 9 – Blake Bolden

This week on the Women's Hockey Podcast, Jaclyn Hawkins sits down with a trailblazer of the sport, Blake Bolden, about her rise to becoming an NHL scout with the Los Angeles Kings, diversity in hockey and more.
“Who is Blake Bolden?”

“SERIOUSLY!?!?!”

That was the conversation I had with a friend of mine. She is slightly removed from the women’s hockey world, but still. ARE YOU SERIOUS?

I told her I was interviewing Blake for a podcast episode, and in full transparency, my friend was honest that she had no idea who Blake is.

So I spent the next... what felt like forever, explaining who she is.

How she’s the first black female pro scout for the LA Kings and the second-ever pro scout in the NHL.

How she was featured on the cover of USA Hockey’s magazine, inspiring other players of color and different ethnicities to get involved in the sport – because if you can see it, you can believe it.

How she’s a PROFESSIONAL women’s hockey player with an extensive playing career. How she’s a specialist in growth and inclusion.

How she’s a performance coach and mentor helping shape the mindsets of the next generation of young athletes.

How she had a ridiculously successful career as a student-athlete at Boston College where she earned the Hockey East Defensive Player of the Year and All American Honors and was a nominee for the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2012.

How she won the Clarkson Cup, the Isobel Cup, and even played in Switzerland, and was paid to play for HC Lugano.

How the glass ceiling is the new floor for THE Blake Bolden.

She’s a game-changer who will make waves upon waves in this industry until every voice is heard and every need is met. Blake Bolden is here for the right reasons and she’s here to stay – for a very, very, very long time.

Listen to the full interview below. 

Subscribe to the show on your favorite platform here.

