Three-time Olympic medalist Meghan Duggan joins host Jaclyn Hawkins to chat about her recent retirement, the tough conversations she was a part of in regards to the 2017 boycott of the world championships and more.

This week on the Women's Hockey Life podcast, Jaclyn Hawkins chats with three-time Olympic medalist, former PWHPA member, CWHL and NWHL player and mother, Meghan Duggan. After announcing her retirement only a few short weeks ago, Meghan goes in-depth on her successful hockey career as she discusses the Olympics, the hardships and successes she has experienced, her support system and her son, George



As Meghan details her career, she talks about having the goal of being an Olympic hockey player as a young girl and the way she shaped herself to ensure her goal was met. Also, as the U.S. Women's National team captain for 2014 and 2018, she reflects on her experiences as a leader and the tough conversations she was a part of in regards to the 2017 boycott of the world championships.



Despite the difficulty of discussing a career as monumental as Meghan's in under an hour, she certainly packs in a powerful and inspirational conversation for listeners.

