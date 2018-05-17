The Preakness Stakes is finally here and the field is set. The draw positions were announced on Wednesday, and the second leg of the Triple Crown will surely be a tight race.

To keep you updated on the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes, here's everything you need to know ahead of the event.

When is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is on Saturday, May 19.

When does the race begin?

Post time is set for 6:20 p.m.

How can I watch?

NBC Sports will show some of Saturday's undercard races starting at 2:30 p.m. Coverage of the main event switches to NBC at 5 p.m.

What are the odds?

This year's favorites include 2018 Kentucky Derby winner Justify and Derby runner-up Good Magic. Find a full odds list here.