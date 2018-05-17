How to Make a Black-Eyed Susan: The Official Drink of the Preakness Stakes

Find out how to make the official drink of the Preakness Stakes. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 16, 2018

With Justify winning the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes happening this weekend is the next step in the Triple Crown. 

While the horses are the main attraction, the Black-Eyed Susan is as much a part of the atmosphere as the Mint Julep is to the Kentucky Derby.

So whether you're watching the action in Baltimore or just taking it all in at home, follow the recipe below.  

Check out the video above to see how to put it all together. 

Black-Eyed Susan recipe

- 1 1/2 ounce of vodka

- 1 ounce of bourbon

- 2 ounces of orange juice

- 2 ounces of sour mix

- Place an orange and cherry on top for garnish

