Justify made history with his Belmont Stakes win by becoming only the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown. But one of the biggest surprises of the race came when Gronkowski (the horse) finished in second place.

Yes, that's right. There's a horse named after Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. He found out about his namesake around a year ago and became a part owner of the horse. Gronk even traveled to Belmont Park to watch Gronkowski race.

Justify led during the entire race, but Gronkoski miraculously finished in second place after being dead last early in the race. You better believe the jokes on Twitter were rolling.

It is the rarest of moments when a horse claims the Triple Crown. And when the history books ask what horse Justify beat to claim it, the answer will be Gronkowski. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 9, 2018

Biggest story in sports should be Gronkowski finishing second in the Belmont (!!!!)



(... I’m kidding, but I love it.) — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 9, 2018

Wow what an amazing comeback by Gronk ... was getting annihilated and wound up finishing second. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 9, 2018

Yup. Gronk was really close on the Hail Mary, but wound up falling just short to Mara’s team. https://t.co/O2mARQfu6l — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 9, 2018

Just not sure you can Justify a Gronkowski trade now — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) June 9, 2018

Gronkowski finished second again. 😂 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 9, 2018

From last place early to nearly beat Justify. Gronkowski is certainly no donkey. — Charlie White (@c_write) June 9, 2018

Gronkowski would have won if he hadn’t skipped OTAs. Clearly out of shape. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) June 9, 2018

Justify was the morning line favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. Gronkowski entered the race at 12-1 odds.