The 144th Kentucky Derby is right around the corner and Bolt d'Oro is one of the favorites going into the race.

Bolt d'Oro is tied with Audible for the fourth-best odds to win the race at 8-1 and he will be running out of the 11th gate.

Although Mendelssohn (5-1) and Magnum Moon (6-1) have a better chance to come out as victors in the Run for the Roses according to Vegas, the media has Bolt d'Oro as its No. 2 pick to win the race behind only consensus favorite Justify (3-1).

The horse was named after eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt and is owned by Mick Ruis.

In 2017 he came in third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and in March he won the 1-1/16-mile San Felipe Stakes.

Victor Espinoza, the only active jockey with a Triple Crown after riding American Pharoah to the feat in 2015, will be Bolt d'Oro's jockey. Along with American Pharoah, Espinoza has jockeyed War Emblam and California Chrome to wins at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

In his last four races, Bolt d'Oro has finished first in two, and place second and third in the others.