What is the Official Drink of the Kentucky Derby?

Get to know the official drink of the Kentucky Derby.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 02, 2018

Mint Juleps and the Kentucky Derby go hand-in-hand. 

While the the race has been around since 1875, the cocktail has been the official drink of Churchill Downs for almost a century after its debut in the 1930s. 

Old Forester bourbon and mint are the two main ingredients. 

Over the two days of the Kentucky Derby and Oaks weekend, almost 120,000 Mint Juleps are served, according to the Kentucky Derby.

That means more 10,000 bottles of Old Forester Mint Julep Ready-to-Serve Cocktail, 60,000 pounds of crushed ice and nearly 4,000 pounds of freshly harvested mint are required, according to the website. 

Follow this list of ingredients to make you own. 

This year's Kentucky Derby will be run Saturday. 

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)