What is the Official Drink of the Kentucky Derby?

Mint Juleps and the Kentucky Derby go hand-in-hand.

While the the race has been around since 1875, the cocktail has been the official drink of Churchill Downs for almost a century after its debut in the 1930s.

Old Forester bourbon and mint are the two main ingredients.

Over the two days of the Kentucky Derby and Oaks weekend, almost 120,000 Mint Juleps are served, according to the Kentucky Derby.

That means more 10,000 bottles of Old Forester Mint Julep Ready-to-Serve Cocktail, 60,000 pounds of crushed ice and nearly 4,000 pounds of freshly harvested mint are required, according to the website.

Follow this list of ingredients to make you own.

This year's Kentucky Derby will be run Saturday.