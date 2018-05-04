Find out the post positions for the 20 horses running in this year's Derby.
It's almost time for the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby and post positions are set for the 20 horses participating in this year's race.
Grab your big hats and mint juleps and get ready for "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports."
Justify, slated with 3-1 odds, is favored to win the race. By winning, the colt will break the "Curse of the Apollo" set in 1882.
The Kentucky Derby will air on NBC from 2:30 p.m. through 7:20 p.m. ET. The main event race is set to begin at 6:34 p.m. ET. Viewers will also be able to stream the race on the NBC Sports App.
Wondering what post position your favorite horse is running?
Check out the full list of post draws, horses and jockeys below.
2018 Kentucky Derby Post Draws:
Post 1: Firenze Fire, Paco Lopez
Post 2: Free Drop Billy, Robby Albarado
Post 3: Promises Fulfilled, Corey Lanerie
Post 4: Flameaway, Jose Lezcano
Post 5: Audible, Javier Castellano
Post 6: Good Magic, Jose Ortiz
Post 7: Justify, Mike Smith
Post 8: Lone Sailor, James Graham
Post 9: Hofburg, Irad Ortiz Jr.
Post 10: My Boy Jack, Kent Desormeaux
Post 11: Bolt d'Oro, Victor Espinoza
Post 12: Enticed, Junior Alvarado
Post 13: Bravazo, Luis Contreras
Post 14: Mendelssohn, Ryan Moore
Post 15: Instilled Regard, Drayden Van Drake
Post 16: Magnum Moon, Luis Saez
Post 17: Solomini, Flavien Prat
Post 18: Vino Rosso, John Velazquez
Post 19: Noble Indy, Florent Geroux
Post 20: Combatant, Ricardo Santana Jr.