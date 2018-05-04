It's almost time for the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby and post positions are set for the 20 horses participating in this year's race.

Grab your big hats and mint juleps and get ready for "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports."

Justify, slated with 3-1 odds, is favored to win the race. By winning, the colt will break the "Curse of the Apollo" set in 1882.

The Kentucky Derby will air on NBC from 2:30 p.m. through 7:20 p.m. ET. The main event race is set to begin at 6:34 p.m. ET. Viewers will also be able to stream the race on the NBC Sports App.

Wondering what post position your favorite horse is running?

Check out the full list of post draws, horses and jockeys below.

2018 Kentucky Derby Post Draws:

Post 1: Firenze Fire, Paco Lopez

Post 2: Free Drop Billy, Robby Albarado

Post 3: Promises Fulfilled, Corey Lanerie

Post 4: Flameaway, Jose Lezcano

Post 5: Audible, Javier Castellano

Post 6: Good Magic, Jose Ortiz

Post 7: Justify, Mike Smith

Post 8: Lone Sailor, James Graham

Post 9: Hofburg, Irad Ortiz Jr.

Post 10: My Boy Jack, Kent Desormeaux

Post 11: Bolt d'Oro, Victor Espinoza

Post 12: Enticed, Junior Alvarado

Post 13: Bravazo, Luis Contreras

Post 14: Mendelssohn, Ryan Moore

Post 15: Instilled Regard, Drayden Van Drake

Post 16: Magnum Moon, Luis Saez

Post 17: Solomini, Flavien Prat

Post 18: Vino Rosso, John Velazquez

Post 19: Noble Indy, Florent Geroux

Post 20: Combatant, Ricardo Santana Jr.