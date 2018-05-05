The Triple Crown is one of the most elusive titles in sports.

It consists of winning the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.

Only 12 horses have won the triple crown, despite the three races needed to win being around since 1875. The most recent winner was American Pharoah in 2015. The horse was nominated for Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year for that year.

Since 1990, 10 horses have won the first two legs of the race but lost at the Belmont Stakes.

The Kentucky Derby will air on NBC from 2:30 p.m. through 7:20 p.m. ET. The main event race is set to begin at 6:34 p.m. ET. Viewers will also be able to stream the race on the NBC Sports App.

Here's the schedule:

Kentucky Derby: Saturday, May 5 in Churchill Downs, Kentucky

Preakness Stakes: Saturday, May 19 in Baltimore, Maryland

Belmont Stakes: Saturday, June 9 in Elmont, New York