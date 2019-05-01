2019 Kentucky Derby Odds: Omaha Beach Remains Favorite

See the latest odds for the 2019 Kentucky Derby, which will take place on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

By Emily Caron
May 01, 2019

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday, May 4.

Post positions were assigned for all 20 horses on Tuesday. Omaha Beach emerged as the early favorite at 4–1 with jockey Mike Smith, who led Justify to last year's Kentucky Derby win. 

Smith teamed up with trainer Bob Baffert to lead Justify to the Triple Crown last year. Baffert trained three horses who will compete in this year's race–Game Winner, Roadster and Improbable–all of whom immediately follow Ohama Beach in the odds. Omaha Beach, this year's favorite, was trained by Richard E. Mandella.

See a full list of the Derby odds below with the post position in parentheses.

Omaha Beach  4–1 (12)
Game Winner 5–1 (16)
Improbable 6–1 (5)
Roadster 6–1 (17)
Maximum Security 10–1 (7)
Tacitus 10–1 (8)
Code Of Honor 15–1 (13)
Win Win Win 15–1 (14)
Tax 20–1 (2)
War Of Will 20–1 (1)
Vekoma 20–1 (6)
By My Standards 20–1 (3)
Long Range Toddy 30–1 (18)
Country House 30–1 (20)
Spinoff 30–1 (19)
Haikal 30–1 (11)
Cutting Humor 30–1 (10)
Plus Que Parfait 30–1 (9)
Gray Magician 50–1 (4)
Master Fencer 50–1 (15)

