The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby, or "The Greatest Two Minutes In Sports," will take place on Saturday, May 4 from Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky.

A field of 20 horses will compete in the Run for the Roses and the $1.86 million prize. Last year's winner Justify, with jockey Mike Smith and trainer Bob Baffert, started from No. 7 post and had odds of 3-1 at the time of the morning line odds. Justify went on to win the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes to become the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown.

Baffert will have three chances to win his sixth Kentucky Derby. The Hall of Fame trainer is conditioning Game Winner—the current favorite—Roadster and Improbable in this year's race.

A full list of the updated morning line odds are below:

No. 1: War of Will (20-1)

No. 2: Tax (20-1)

No. 3: By My Standards (20-1)

No. 4: Gray Magician (50-1)

No. 5: Improbable (6-1)

No. 6: Vekoma (20-1)

No. 7: Maximum Security (10-1)

No. 8: Tacitus (10-1)

No. 9: Plus Que Parfait (30-1)

No. 10: Cutting Humor (30-1)

No. 11: Haikal (SCR)

No. 12: Bodexpress (30-1)

No. 13: Code of Honor (15-1)

No. 14: Win Win Win (15-1)

No. 15: Master Fencer (50-1)

No. 16: Game Winner (5-1)

No. 17: Roadster (6-1)

No. 18: Long Range Toddy (30-1)

No. 19: Spinoff (30-1)

No. 20: Country House (30-1)