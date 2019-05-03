Horse racing fans might need to pack a raincoat and galoshes to wear with their big hats and dress clothes for the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

The 145th running of the Derby will take place on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, and the forecast calls for rain throughout the day.

The Weather Channel predicts a 90% chance of rain during the day and a 60% chance in the evening. It also shows "showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day." Temperatures will reach a high of 67 degrees and a low of 55 degrees, with humidity at 80% during the day.

Last year's Derby was the wettest in race history. The National Weather Service reported 3.15 inches of rain fell in Louisville. The wet and muddy track didn't slow down Justify, who won the Run of the Roses and later went on to capture the Triple Crown in June.

Game Winner is the morning line favorite to win this year's Kentucky Derby, which looks like it will be rain-soaked again. Post time for Saturday's race is set at 6:50 p.m. ET.