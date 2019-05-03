2019 Kentucky Derby Weather Forecast Predicts Rain on Race Day

Find out how the weather forecast for Saturday's races at Churchill Downs.

By Jenna West
May 03, 2019

Horse racing fans might need to pack a raincoat and galoshes to wear with their big hats and dress clothes for the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

The 145th running of the Derby will take place on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, and the forecast calls for rain throughout the day.

The Weather Channel predicts a 90% chance of rain during the day and a 60% chance in the evening. It also shows "showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day." Temperatures will reach a high of 67 degrees and a low of 55 degrees, with humidity at 80% during the day.

Last year's Derby was the wettest in race history. The National Weather Service reported 3.15 inches of rain fell in Louisville. The wet and muddy track didn't slow down Justify, who won the Run of the Roses and later went on to capture the Triple Crown in June.

Game Winner is the morning line favorite to win this year's Kentucky Derby, which looks like it will be rain-soaked again. Post time for Saturday's race is set at 6:50 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message