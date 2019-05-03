Triple Crown Schedule: Kentucky Derby, Preakness, Belmont Dates, Times

The Kentucky Derby will kick off the Triple Crown at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 03, 2019

The race for the Triple Crown will begin at Churchill Downs with the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4th. The winner eyes a repeat of Justify's performance in 2018. Justify raced to victories in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes last year, becoming just the fifth horse to win the Triple Crown since 1950. 

So when will the field get a chance at matching Justify?

Check out the full Triple Crown schedule below: 

Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 4

Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: NBCSports.com

Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, May 18

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: NBCSports.com

Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: NBCSports.com

