What Horses Did Bob Baffert Train for the 2019 Kentucky Derby?

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Baffert trained last year's winner, Justify.

By Emily Caron
May 04, 2019

Legendary trainer Bob Baffert has three horses in the 2019 Kentucky Derby, which will take place on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Baffert trained Improbable, jockeyed by Irad Ortiz Jr., who will be at post 5. Improbable sits tied with Roadster, who is also trained by Baffert, at 5–1 odds to win the race. Roadster will be ridden by Florent Geroux and will be in post position 17. Baffert's last horse in the race is Game Winner–who is the pre-race favorite at 9–2 odds–with jockey Joel Rosario. Game Winner will be in post 16.

The 2018 Kentucky Derby Champion and eventual Triple Crown winner Justify was trained by Baffert and jockeyed by Mike Smith last year. Smith was teamed with early favorite Omaha Beach in this year's derby, but the colt was scratched from the race after he was diagnosed with an entrapped epiglottis, an obstruction that compromises a horse's ability to breathe during exercise. Omaha Beach was trained by Richard Mandella.

Baffert also trained 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. Baffert's horses have won five Kentucky Derbies, seven Preakness Stakes, three Belmont Stakes and three Kentucky Oaks.

