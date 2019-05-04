How Many Times Has A Bob Baffert Horse Won the Kentucky Derby?

Baffert has trained five Kentucky Derby winners and two Triple Crown champions since 1997. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 04, 2019

Trainer Bob Baffert will enter three horses in the 2019 Kentucky Derby Field, eyeing a victory for Roadster, Improbable or Game Winner at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4. But a victory would be far from Baffert's first time in the winner's circle.

Baffert has trained five Kentucky Derby winners since 1997 and two Triple Crown champions. So which horses have Baffert led to victory at the Kentucky Derby? 

Check out the full list below.

1997 – Silver Charm

1998 – Real Quiet

2002 – War Emblem

2015 – American Pharoah (Triple Crown winner)

2018 – Justify (Triple Crown winner)

Baffert has also trained five Preakness Stakes winners and three Belmont Stakes winners. 

The 2019 Kentucky Derby is slated to begin at 6:50 p.m. ET on May 4. 

