For some, the Kentucky Derby is indeed the most exciting two minutes in sports. For others, however, it's the year's best fashion show that just happens to have a horse race at the end.

The Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs is a place to see and be seen every year, where high-end custom-made hats and outrageous attire take center stage.

This year was no different. Here is a roundup of the biggest hats and wildest looks from the 145th Kentucky Derby.

These guys win the Derby. pic.twitter.com/TYE2XxjHpQ — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 4, 2019

He cannot tell a lie! (So ask him for some winners today 😉) pic.twitter.com/MmJ5ng2viD — Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) May 4, 2019

Always choose fashion over function👊🙈 pic.twitter.com/3kLIwlN4Bl — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 3, 2019