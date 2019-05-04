Biggest Hats, Boldest Outfits from the 2019 Kentucky Derby

Celebrities and fans alike showed up to this year's Derby in style.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 04, 2019

For some, the Kentucky Derby is indeed the most exciting two minutes in sports. For others, however, it's the year's best fashion show that just happens to have a horse race at the end.

The Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs is a place to see and be seen every year, where high-end custom-made hats and outrageous attire take center stage. 

This year was no different. Here is a roundup of the biggest hats and wildest looks from the 145th Kentucky Derby.

 

 

