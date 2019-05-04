Celebrities and fans alike showed up to this year's Derby in style.
For some, the Kentucky Derby is indeed the most exciting two minutes in sports. For others, however, it's the year's best fashion show that just happens to have a horse race at the end.
The Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs is a place to see and be seen every year, where high-end custom-made hats and outrageous attire take center stage.
This year was no different. Here is a roundup of the biggest hats and wildest looks from the 145th Kentucky Derby.
These guys win the Derby. pic.twitter.com/TYE2XxjHpQ— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 4, 2019
Now, THAT'S what you call a hat! @KentuckyDerby #fashion pic.twitter.com/GIExwOLecg— WLKY (@WLKY) May 4, 2019
Nobody:— Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) May 4, 2019
This guy: #KYDerby #KentuckyDerby #KentuckyDerby145 @ChurchillDowns @KentuckyDerby @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/kRRQ1HPozw
He cannot tell a lie! (So ask him for some winners today 😉) pic.twitter.com/MmJ5ng2viD— Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) May 4, 2019
It’s #DerbyDay 😍#KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/iXCpcQpYLA— Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) May 4, 2019
Derby Day checklist: Hat. Sport coat. Stars-and-stripes beard. #KYDerby #KentuckyDerby @ChurchillDowns @KentuckyDerby @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Dpa0mLsPzR— Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) May 4, 2019
Always choose fashion over function👊🙈 pic.twitter.com/3kLIwlN4Bl— Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 3, 2019
Excuse me, sir. How did you choose your outfit?— Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) May 4, 2019
“I liked the suit. I bought it. I liked the hat. I bought it. That’s about it.” #KYDerby @ChurchillDowns @KentuckyDerby @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ZmwKg67L5i