Why Was Maximum Security Disqualified at the 2019 Kentucky Derby?

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Stewards named Country House the winner of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday after disqualifying Maximum Security.

By Jenna West
May 04, 2019

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby will go down as one of the most dramatic in race history after Maximum Security was the first to cross the finish line but was later disqualified. Country House was named the race winner after stewards reviewed an objection.

Maximum Security appeared to win by 1 3/4 lengths on the muddy track at Churchill Downs on Saturday. However, jockey Flavien Prat, who rode Country House, filed an objection claiming Maximum Security came out of his lane in the final turn. Stewards reviewed the race footage for nearly 20 minutes before naming Country House the new winner. The stewards ruled that Maximum Security made contact with War of Will, who ran into Country House.

The decision marked the first time in Kentucky Derby history that the horse who finished first was disqualified. After the review, Code of Honor was second and Tacitus finished third.

Maximum Security entered Saturday's race as the favorite at 4–1 odds, while Country House (65–1) was considered a longshot. Trained by Bill Mott, Country House has one first-place finish, two seconds and one third in six starts.

Next up in the race for this year's Triple Crown is the Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Maryland.

