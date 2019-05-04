How to Watch the 145th Kentucky Derby: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4.

By Emily Caron
May 04, 2019

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Omaha Beach was the early favorite but the colt was scratched earlier in the week due to a breathing problem. Bodexpress moved into the field in his place and Game Winner emerged as the new favorite to win. A second horse, Haikal, was scratched on Friday due to a hoof abscess, narrowing the field to 19 horses.

Justify won the Derby last year and went on to win the Triple Crown. He was trained by Bob Baffert, who has three horses in this year's race, including Game Winner. 

The Derby itself is set to take place at 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday night but NBC's coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. NBC Sports will air a Derby Prep show from 12:30-2:30 while the early races take place. 

How to Watch

Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports

