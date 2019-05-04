2019 Kentucky Derby Odds: Game Winner Remains Favorite

See the latest odds for the 2019 Kentucky Derby, which will take place on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

May 04, 2019

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday, May 4.

Post positions were assigned for all the horses who will compete for the $1.86 million prize. Omaha Beach was the early favorite but the colt was scratched earlier in the week due to a breathing problem. Bodexpress moved into the field in his place and Game Winner emerged as the new favorite to win. A second horse, Haikal, was scratched on Friday due to a hoof abscess, narrowing the field to 19 horses.

Last year's winner, Justify, with jockey Mike Smith and trainer Bob Baffert, started from No. 7 post and had odds of 3-1 at the time of the morning line odds. Justify went on to win the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes to become the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown. Baffert trained three horses who will compete in this year's race–Game Winner, Roadster and Improbable. The latter two follow Game Winner in the odds.

A full list of the updated Derby odds are below:

No. 1: War of Will (15-1)

No. 2: Tax (20-1)

No. 3: By My Standards (15-1)

No. 4: Gray Magician (50-1)

No. 5: Improbable (5-1)

No. 6: Vekoma (15-1)

No. 7: Maximum Security (8-1)

No. 8: Tacitus (8-1)

No. 9: Plus Que Parfait (30-1)

No. 10: Cutting Humor (30-1)

No. 11: Haikal (SCR)

No. 12: Omaha Beach (SCR)

No. 13: Code of Honor (12-1)

No. 14: Win Win Win (12-1)

No. 15: Master Fencer (50-1)

No. 16: Game Winner (9-2)

No. 17: Roadster (6-1)

No. 18: Long Range Toddy (30-1)

No. 19: Spinoff (30-1)

No. 20: Country House (30-1)

AE-21: Bodexpress (30-1)

