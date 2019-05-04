Complete 2019 Kentucky Derby Race Schedule

Find out what time all the races–including the 145th running of the Derby–will take place on Saturday, May 4.

By Emily Caron
May 04, 2019

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs, with the Derby itself scheduled to take place at 6:50 p.m. ET. 

The Derby is one of 14 races slated for Saturday as over 150,000 fans and spectators gather at the track to watch "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports."

Omaha Beach was the early favorite but the colt was scratched earlier in the week after being diagnosed with a breathing problem. Bodexpress moved into the field in his place and Game Winner emerged as the new favorite to win. A second horse, Haikal, was scratched on Friday due to a hoof abscess, narrowing the field to 19 horses.

Find a full schedule of Saturday's races and times below:

1. 10:30 a.m.

2. 11:01 a.m.

3. 11:31 a.m.

4. 12:03 p.m.

5. 12:35 p.m.

6. 1:13 p.m.

7. 1:55 p.m.

8. 2:45 p.m.

9. 3:37 p.m.

10. 4:28 p.m.

11. 5:25 p.m. (Old Forester Turf Classic)

12. 6:50 p.m. (Kentucky Derby)

13. 7:50 p.m.

14. 8:20 p.m.

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message