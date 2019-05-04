The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs, with the Derby itself scheduled to take place at 6:50 p.m. ET.

The Derby is one of 14 races slated for Saturday as over 150,000 fans and spectators gather at the track to watch "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports."

Omaha Beach was the early favorite but the colt was scratched earlier in the week after being diagnosed with a breathing problem. Bodexpress moved into the field in his place and Game Winner emerged as the new favorite to win. A second horse, Haikal, was scratched on Friday due to a hoof abscess, narrowing the field to 19 horses.

Find a full schedule of Saturday's races and times below:

1. 10:30 a.m.

2. 11:01 a.m.

3. 11:31 a.m.

4. 12:03 p.m.

5. 12:35 p.m.

6. 1:13 p.m.

7. 1:55 p.m.

8. 2:45 p.m.

9. 3:37 p.m.

10. 4:28 p.m.

11. 5:25 p.m. (Old Forester Turf Classic)

12. 6:50 p.m. (Kentucky Derby)

13. 7:50 p.m.

14. 8:20 p.m.