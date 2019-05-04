Steady Rain in Forecast for 2019 Kentucky Derby

Saturday's races at Churchill Downs could be as wet as last year.

By Emily Caron
May 04, 2019

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby looks like it's going to be another wet one with rain in the forecast for Louisville for most of the day on Saturday.

Horse racing fans can expect morning showers to turn into steady rain during the afternoon hours. The Weather Channel predicts up to a 75% chance of rain during the day–down from 90% on Friday–and a 60% chance in the evening. Temperatures will reach a high of 66 degrees and a low of 53 degrees, with humidity at 80% during the day.

Post time for the Derby is at 6:50 p.m. ET, when there is an 80% chance of rain.

Last year's Derby was the wettest in race history. The National Weather Service reported 3.15 inches of rain fell in Louisville as Justify won the Run of the Roses en route to the Triple Crown.

Game Winner is the morning line favorite to win this year's Kentucky Derby, which looks like it will be rain-soaked again.

