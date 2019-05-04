When Is the 2019 Preakness Stakes?

After everyone puts away their fancy hats and drinks their last mint juleps, horse racing fans will turn their focus to The Preakness Stakes.

The middle jewel of the Triple Crown will be held on Saturday, May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The course is one and 3/16 mile, and the race features three-year-old thoroughbreds. This year's winner will take home $900,000.

Fans will see a slight change to the grandstand at Pimlico Race Course this year. The course shut down 6,670 seats in the oldest section of its grandstand after engineers decided the historic seating area could no longer bear the weight of that many patrons. The lost seats made up nearly 17.5% of the track's overall seating capacity of nearly 38,000. An additional 82,000 fans are expected to fill standing room and infield areas.

The 144th running of the Preakness Stakes will start at 6:48 p.m. ET.