When Is the 2019 Preakness Stakes?

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Find out more about the 144th running of The Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

By Jenna West
May 04, 2019

After everyone puts away their fancy hats and drinks their last mint juleps, horse racing fans will turn their focus to The Preakness Stakes.

The middle jewel of the Triple Crown will be held on Saturday, May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The course is one and 3/16 mile, and the race features three-year-old thoroughbreds. This year's winner will take home $900,000.

Fans will see a slight change to the grandstand at Pimlico Race Course this year. The course shut down 6,670 seats in the oldest section of its grandstand after engineers decided the historic seating area could no longer bear the weight of that many patrons. The lost seats made up nearly 17.5% of the track's overall seating capacity of nearly 38,000. An additional 82,000 fans are expected to fill standing room and infield areas.

The 144th running of the Preakness Stakes will start at 6:48 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message