Which Horses Have Won the Triple Crown? Full List of Winners

The first winner of the Triple Crown was Sir Barton (1919).

By Kaelen Jones
May 03, 2019

The 2019 Kentucky Derby is almost here. With that, one lucky horse can take a crucial step towards achieving the Triple Crown, which is considered one of the most illustrious feats in horseracing.

What's the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing?

Unlike baseball, where a player must lead the league in three separate statistical categories to earn a Triple Crown, in horseracing, a horse must win the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

Which horses have won the Triple Crown?

There are 13 horses who have ever won the Triple Crown. Below is a list of them.

Sir Barton (1919)

Gallant Fox (1930)

Omaha (1935)

War Admiral (1937)

Whirlaway (1941)

Count Fleet (1943)

Assault (1946)

Citation (1948)

Secretariat (1973)

Seattle Slew (1977)

Affirmed (1978)

*American Pharoah (2015)

*Justify (2018)

*indicates living Triple Crown winners

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message