The 2019 Kentucky Derby is almost here. With that, one lucky horse can take a crucial step towards achieving the Triple Crown, which is considered one of the most illustrious feats in horseracing.

What's the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing?

Unlike baseball, where a player must lead the league in three separate statistical categories to earn a Triple Crown, in horseracing, a horse must win the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

Which horses have won the Triple Crown?

There are 13 horses who have ever won the Triple Crown. Below is a list of them.

Sir Barton (1919)

Gallant Fox (1930)

Omaha (1935)

War Admiral (1937)

Whirlaway (1941)

Count Fleet (1943)

Assault (1946)

Citation (1948)

Secretariat (1973)

Seattle Slew (1977)

Affirmed (1978)

*American Pharoah (2015)

*Justify (2018)

*indicates living Triple Crown winners