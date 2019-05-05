Donald Trump: Kentucky Derby Ruling 'Not a Good One'

President Trump took to Twitter to express his disdain for the final ruling in the 145th Kentucky Derby.

By Kaelen Jones
May 05, 2019

Count the President among those frustrated by the final ruling in Saturday’s 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning to express his disdain with the decision to disqualify Maximum Security for interference, stripping it of its first-place finish at the Kentucky Derby and name Country House the winner in its stead.

“The Kentuky Derby decision was not a good one,” Trump wrote. “It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby - not even close!”

The decision marked the first time a Kentucky Derby winner was determined after a disqualification. It reportedly cost bettors $9 million.

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message