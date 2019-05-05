Count the President among those frustrated by the final ruling in Saturday’s 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning to express his disdain with the decision to disqualify Maximum Security for interference, stripping it of its first-place finish at the Kentucky Derby and name Country House the winner in its stead.

“The Kentuky Derby decision was not a good one,” Trump wrote. “It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby - not even close!”

The decision marked the first time a Kentucky Derby winner was determined after a disqualification. It reportedly cost bettors $9 million.