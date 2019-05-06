Report: Kentucky Derby Sets Record With $165.5 Million in Bets

The $165.5 million wagered in 2019 passed the previous record of $149.9 million set in 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 06, 2019

A record $165.5 million was wagered on the Kentucky Derby in 2019, setting an all-time record, according to ESPN's Ben Fawkes

The record total surpassed the previous top mark of $149.9 million, set in 2018 as Justify won the Kentucky Derby en route to the second Triple Crown since 1978

Country House won the 145th running of the Derby, in an upset victory at 65-1 odds. Maximum Security originally appeared to win the race at 9-2 odds, but the horse was disqualified for running out of its lane. Saturday's disqualification marked the first time a winner lost his title in Kentucky Derby history. 

The second leg of the Triple Crown will take place on May 18 during The Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. 

You May Like

More Horse Racing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message