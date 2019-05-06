A record $165.5 million was wagered on the Kentucky Derby in 2019, setting an all-time record, according to ESPN's Ben Fawkes.

The record total surpassed the previous top mark of $149.9 million, set in 2018 as Justify won the Kentucky Derby en route to the second Triple Crown since 1978.

Country House won the 145th running of the Derby, in an upset victory at 65-1 odds. Maximum Security originally appeared to win the race at 9-2 odds, but the horse was disqualified for running out of its lane. Saturday's disqualification marked the first time a winner lost his title in Kentucky Derby history.

The second leg of the Triple Crown will take place on May 18 during The Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.