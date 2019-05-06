An Ohio woman lost big on the controversial finish of the 145th Kentucky Derby on Saturday. However, Theresa Boissiere didn't even place money on the horse to begin with, reports The Action Network's Darren Rovell.

According to Rovell, Boissiere was one of 20 people who had won an all-expenses-paid trip to the Oaks and the Derby through Rocket Mortgage. As part of the prize, she was assigned a number that corresponded to a horse with the chance to win a lump sum of $250,000. Boissiere received the No. 7 horse for the big race.

Boissiere was thrilled to have won but then realized the horse was taken off the board and disqualified after Country House's jockey, Flavien Prat, filed an objection. Stewards ruled that Maximum Security ran into other horses during the final turn. It was the first time in Derby that a horse was disqualified on the track due to a foul.

Had Maximum Security won, Boissiere would have received an estimated $186,000, after taxes, according to Rovell.

Boissiere was hardly the only person to lose big money on Saturday. Bettors who placed money on Maximum Security to win, place or show at the Derby lost $9 million.

The finish prompted Maximum Security's owner Gary West to decide that the horse will not run the Preakness Stakes in two weeks. West also said he will be filing an appeal.