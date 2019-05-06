The owner of Maximum Security says his horse will not be running in the Preakness Stakes in two weeks after the controversy that unfolded at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

The Preakness Stakes will be run May 18 from the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Owner Gary West appeared on NBC's "Today" show on Monday and said he will be filing an appeal with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission over the results.

"If the state racing commission refuses to hear about it, I think this is something that's big enough that the entire racing world is looking at this," West said. "And I think they deserve an opportunity to really know what was going on."

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first on Saturday, but after the race, there were objections raised by at least two jockeys.

After a review that lasted 22 minutes, the stewards of the Derby said that Maximum Security had interfered with several other horses as they made their way down the stretch.

The subsequent ruling disqualified Maximum Security handing the race to Country House, who came into the race as a 65-1 longshot.