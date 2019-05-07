Country House, the controversial winner of the 2019 Kentucky Derby, is out of the Preakness Stakes after showing signs of getting sick, reports Daily Racing Form's Jay Privman.

With Country House's withdrawal, there will be no Triple Crown winner this year. The Triple Crown includes wins at the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. According to The Guardian's Bryan Armen Graham, Country House is only the fourth Derby winner in 60 years to miss the Preakness after Grindstone in 1996, Spend A Buck in 1985 and Gato Del Sol in 1982.

According to Privman, trainer Bill Mott said Tuesday that Country House has "developed a little bit of a cough."

"He appetite is good," Mott told Privman. "He doesn't have a fever. But he's coughing. We drew blood. He's acting like he's going to get sick. He's off the training list, and if he's off the training list he's off the Preakness list.

"It's probably a little viral thing," Mott added. "Hopefully it doesn't develop into anything serious. Usually when something like this happens a horse misses a couple weeks of training. He's not seriously sick right now. But he's showing indications that something is going on."

The Kentucky Derby's original victor, Maximum Security was disqualified after Country House's jockey, Flavien Prat, filed an objection. Stewards ruled that Maximum Security ran into other horses during the final turn. It was the first time in Derby that a horse was disqualified on the track due to a foul.

Maximum Security withdrew from the Preakness Stakes on Monday. Owner Gary West has filed an appeal with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission over the results.

The Preakness Stakes will be run May 18 from the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.