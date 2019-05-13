The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission suspended Maximum Security jockey Luis Saez for 15 racing days after he interfered with other horses during the Kentucky Derby.

In issuing its ruling against Saez, Kentucky Horse Racing Commission said Saez failed to control his mount and "make the proper effort to maintain a straight course thereby causing interference with several rivals that resulted in the disqualification of his mount."

Saez's suspension is set for May 23-27, 30-31 and June l, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 20.

Saez can appeal the ruling but must do so in the next 10 days.

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first during the Derby, but after the race, there were objections raised by at least two jockeys.

After a review that lasted 22 minutes, the stewards of the Derby said that Maximum Security had interfered with several other horses as they made their way down the stretch.

The subsequent ruling disqualified Maximum Security handing the race to Country House, who came into the race as a 65-1 longshot.

Maximum Security's owner Gary West lost the appeal of the disqualification and announced his horse will not run in the Preakness Stakes on May 18.